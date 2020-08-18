FIFA 20: Title Update 21 is available on PC, soon on PS4 and Xbox One

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although the attention of most of the players has now turned to FIFA 21, EA Sports has not forgotten at all FIFA 20 and continues to support it with periodic updates.

A little while ago the Canadian company did indeed Title Update 21 released on PC, a small patch that doesn't add any new content, just fixes a series of criticality of the Ultimate Team mode. Specifically, it solves some display problems when searching for Player Objects related to the Special Quality filter. EA Sports has also taken the opportunity to let people know that it is not possible to save some clothes for their Avatar in VOLTA Football, and to be committed to solving the problem, which will happen with one of the next patch.

Title Update 21, like all those that preceded it, first came out on PC. Console players will have to wait a few days before they can download it. Before saying goodbye, we would like to point out that the pre-orders of the Standard, Champions and Ultimate editions of FIFA 21 are already active, due out on October 9 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, and later also on PS5 and Xbox Series X with lots free upgrade support from their respective previous generation versions.