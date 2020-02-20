FIFA 20: The teams that will arrive with the Copa Libertadores revealed

Share it:

Electronic Arts has presented the first official details of the Copa Libertadores, which will arrive this March, 2020 FIFA 20. And best of all: he has revealed the 32 teams that will come to the game with the competition. Teams that will be divided into 8 groups initially. One of them, Racing, which has been the protagonist of the last trailer shared by EA. You can see it below.

In any case, it is first necessary to remember that this update will be free. Apart from that it will arrive on PS4, Xbox One and PC on March 3, 2020. That said, we leave you with the official composition of the cup, divided into groups, and in which you can see the complete list of equipment.

Group A

Ceará SC

United Curico

Dolphin

Colon

B Group

Spanish Union

Olympia

Saints

Defending

Group C

Tiger

Avai

Union Magdalena

Freedom

Group D

Huila

Binational

Newell’s

Chaperone

Group E

alliance

International

Student

Jaguars

Group F

Tolima

Sao Pablo

Bolivar

National

Group G

Caracas

LDU Quito

Wilstermann

Catholic

Group H

Flamengo

Antofagas

Independent

Merida

Returning to the content of the update, it is worth mentioning that beyond the official tournament itself, it will also be possible to play a fictional match against any other team available in FIFA 20 through the Libertadores Exhibition mode. To make matters worse, the full potential of CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana and CONMEBOL Recopa, will also reach Career Mode of the main game.

In fact, it will be possible to play in authentic CONMEBOL structures, with all its branding, stadium decoration and dynamic enveloping news that complement the new systems of Player Morals and Managers Creation. Last but not least, players can also form a FIFA Ultimate Team dream team and get personalized content and special items throughout the competition.