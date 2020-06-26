FIFA 20, the Team of the Week is back! De Bruyne 96 leads the Team of the Week

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After a long pause imposed by the stop of the main international championships, the Team of the Week in is back today 24 June FIFA 20 Ultimate Team… and he did it in a big way

Among the many players it stands out Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City, who boasts an overall of 96. To represent the Italian championship we think Duvan Zapata (88) of Atalanta, author of a brace at Sassuolo, and Luigi Sepe (84) of Parma, which was overcome by blocking the penalties of Belotti and Criscito.

Eleven holder

De Bruyne – CM – 96 – Man City

Benzema – CF – 91 – Real Madrid

Haaland – ST – 90 – Borussia Dortmund

Zapata – ST – 88 – Atalanta

Visca – RM – 88 – İstanbul Başakşehir

Azpilicueta – RB – 87 – Chelsea

Nkoulou – CB – 87 – Turin

Saint-Maximin – LM – 86 – Newcastle

Stindl – CAM – 85 – Borussia Mönchengladbach

Chilwell – LB – 84 – Leicester City

Sepe – GK – 84 – Parma

Substitutes

Weghorst – ST – 86 – Wolfsburg

Ings – ST – 84 – Southampton

Rafinha – CM – 84 – Celta

Boyata – CB – 84 – Hertha BSC

Jordi Masip – GK – 84 – Real Valladolid

Nsame – ST – 83 – Young Boys

Marcos Llorente – RM – 83 – Atlético Madrid

Reserves

Pellegrino – LW ​​- 79 – Kristiansund

Fabio – GK – 75 – Cruzeiro

Lauritsen – CB – 75 – FK Norrköping

Porsteinsson – RW – 74- AGF

Sibley – CAM – 65 – Derby County

The players of the new Team of the Week, as always, will be available in the packages starting at 19:00. Before saying goodbye, we take this opportunity to remind you that the FIFA 20 Summer Heat event is also underway.