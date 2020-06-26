Technology

FIFA 20, the Team of the Week is back! De Bruyne 96 leads the Team of the Week

June 25, 2020
After a long pause imposed by the stop of the main international championships, the Team of the Week in is back today 24 June FIFA 20 Ultimate Team… and he did it in a big way

Among the many players it stands out Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City, who boasts an overall of 96. To represent the Italian championship we think Duvan Zapata (88) of Atalanta, author of a brace at Sassuolo, and Luigi Sepe (84) of Parma, which was overcome by blocking the penalties of Belotti and Criscito.

Eleven holder

  • De Bruyne – CM – 96 – Man City
  • Benzema – CF – 91 – Real Madrid
  • Haaland – ST – 90 – Borussia Dortmund
  • Zapata – ST – 88 – Atalanta
  • Visca – RM – 88 – İstanbul Başakşehir
  • Azpilicueta – RB – 87 – Chelsea
  • Nkoulou – CB – 87 – Turin
  • Saint-Maximin – LM – 86 – Newcastle
  • Stindl – CAM – 85 – Borussia Mönchengladbach
  • Chilwell – LB – 84 – Leicester City
  • Sepe – GK – 84 – Parma
Substitutes

  • Weghorst – ST – 86 – Wolfsburg
  • Ings – ST – 84 – Southampton
  • Rafinha – CM – 84 – Celta
  • Boyata – CB – 84 – Hertha BSC
  • Jordi Masip – GK – 84 – Real Valladolid
  • Nsame – ST – 83 – Young Boys
  • Marcos Llorente – RM – 83 – Atlético Madrid

Reserves

  • Pellegrino – LW ​​- 79 – Kristiansund
  • Fabio – GK – 75 – Cruzeiro
  • Lauritsen – CB – 75 – FK Norrköping
  • Porsteinsson – RW – 74- AGF
  • Sibley – CAM – 65 – Derby County

The players of the new Team of the Week, as always, will be available in the packages starting at 19:00. Before saying goodbye, we take this opportunity to remind you that the FIFA 20 Summer Heat event is also underway.

