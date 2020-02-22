FIFA 20, the Shapeshifters are available: Messi, Marcelo and Mertens in Team 1!

Share it:

It is already time for a new event in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team. Just one week after Winter Refresh, EA Sports launched the First Team of the Shapeshifters! Let's find out what it is.

The players of the Shapeshifters team present new roles, new Rosa customization options and a significant increase in their statistics. Here are the top fifteen selected samples.

Shapeshifters Team 1

CF Messi – 96

CAM Marcelo – 91

CDM David Luiz – 91

RW Ben Yedder – 90

LW Mertens – 90

CAM Mahrez – 89

RM Lucas Moura – 87

CB Kondogbia – 87

CB Gueye – 87

ST Atal – 86

CDM Mbabu – 86

RB Hateboer – 86

LB Renato Sanches – 86

CAM Kainz – 85

CB Nandez – 84

The first squad is already available in the packages, where it will remain for a limited period, or until 19:00 on Friday 28 February, when it will be replaced by the second team! Recall that among our pages you will find the list with all the players enhanced by the Winter Refresh and a guide to get an 81+ player and 4 free gold cards with Twitch Prime.