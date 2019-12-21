FIFA 20: the Club Scouting Challenge is coming for the Tournaments on PlayStation 4 and PS4 PRO

Share it:

Directly from the pages of the official PlayStation Blog, Sony invites all fans of football simulations with the cue for eSports to participate in the Club Scouting Challenge, the new series of official FIFA 20 tournaments on PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro.

What does the new SIE initiative consist of? With the Club Scouting Challenge of FIFA 20, the representatives of the main eSport organizations of the European football clubs can get in touch with the most talented players of the EA football title (and of the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team module) and offer them the opportunity to win prizes and even to join the respective eSport teams.

The three leading clubs of the new Scouting Challenge are Olympique Lyon, SL Benfica is Valencia CF: once the team to be represented has been chosen, the participants of the tournament can aim to conquer the competition through a live final to be held in the stadium of each team. Two qualifying rounds will be scheduled for each tournament: i 16 players who, once registered, will be able to reach the final stages of the tournaments will be able to tear off an access pass to the live ending.

All those who participate in the tournament will be able to download a free of charge dynamic theme exclusive to PS4, customized according to the choice of your team. For those who arrive at the finals, however, there are prizes that will include official PlayStation articles and of teams interested, in addition to many other surprises. For those interested, we recommend taking a look at the Tournaments in the Events tab present on your PS4 console.