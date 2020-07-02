FIFA 20 Summer Heat: Silver Star cards announced, the first is Paulinho

Share it:

FIFA 20 Ultimate Team's Summer Heat summer event continues, which is accompanying all players during this hot summer. Today EA Sports has announced a new type of card, the Silver Star!

The operation is quite simple: the Silver Star cards belong to the Silver players but are characterized by a huge increase in statistics. The first Silver Star player is Paulinho from Bayer Leverkusen: the wing of the German team has an Overall of 74, but at the same time present Speed ​​96, Shot 86, Pass 88, Dribbling 95, Force 88 and Defense 52. Not bad, right? This new card can be obtained by completing the dedicated Pink Creation Challenge, already available in the game as we write to you.

We take this opportunity to inform you that at 19:00 on the dot the players of the Team of the Week 39 of FIFA 20 Ultimate Team arrived in the packages. Among the many, there are Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid, Fabian Ruiz of Napoli, Edin Dzeko of Roma and Sadio Mane of Liverpool. Meanwhile, the expectation for FIFA 21 is growing, also coming out on the Xbox Series X and PS5, for which EA Sports has just obtained a ten-year renewal of the contract with LaLiga.