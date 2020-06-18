FIFA 20 Summer Heat: EA Sports launches the new Ultimate Team summer event

Share it:

Don't you know how to trick the wait in view of the restart of the Serie A? Today, in addition to enjoying the Italian Cup final between Naples and Juventus, you can also immerse yourself in the new summer event of FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, called Summer Heat.

Summer Heat brings a lot of news as a dowry. Starting today you can vote for your favorites to make them become protagonists of the Creation Pink Challenges (complete with enhanced Summer Heat paper) and try your hand at Objective challenges to unlock and improve players. The first Pink Creation Challenge is dedicated to Tanguy Ndombele (93), while the protagonist of the first Objective Challenge is Ferland Mendy (85 -> 57 -> 89 -> 93)

In addition, the packages will return "Best Of" by FUT 20: at this address you can find those scheduled from today June 17th until July 3rd. There are also plans rewards for recurring logins made in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team in recent months. The quality of the prizes is based on the number of days the login was made, according to this scheme:

9-60 days | Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

61-147 days | Prime Gold Players Pack

148-234 days | Rare Mega Pack

235+ days | Ultimate Pack

There will also be other rewards for the number of logins made during the Summer Heat event, calculated in two time intervals: from 17 to 28 June and from 17 to 12 July.

Finally, we report the initiative Summer Showdown: Each week during the event, a match played in the real world will be highlighted with two Pink Creation Challenge that will give away a Summer Heat player card for each team. The special Summer Showdown card of the winning team will receive a permanent +3 OVR improvement. In the event of a tie, both cards will receive +1 OVR.

In the meantime, we look forward to the announcement of FIFA 21, which could take place during the EA Play 2020.