FIFA 20 reveals its Team of the Year (TotY): the best eleven of the year 2019

Electronic Arts has presented through its official website the Team of the Year (TotY) from FIFA 20; that is to say, the best team of the year 2019 already finished. An eleven made up of which is, according to the criteria with the criteria of the fans through a public vote, the best player in each position. Notably, media stars like Leo Messi, Mbappé, De Ligt or Alisson under the sticks.

The best-selling video game in Europe (Spain included) and one of the titles with the highest turnover each year has built what would be the strongest lineup on the pitch; the eleven dreamed, however, which highlights the presence of seven players of the English Premiere League; with five players from the current champion of the UEFA champions league, Liverpool by Jürgen Klopp. There are two representatives from LaLiga from Spain, both from FC Barcelona.

Sadio Mané – Liverpool

Kylian Mbappé – Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

Frenkie de Jong – FC Barcelona

N'Golo Kanté – Chelsea

Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool

Matthijs de Ligt – Piemonte Calcio

Andrew Robertson – Liverpool

Alisson – Liverpool

FIFA 20 It was the scenario chosen by Real Madrid last December to present their fourth official kit, a real shirt that will be used both in official matches – if the club chooses it – and in the EA video game itself.

FIFA 20 It is one of the fastest selling games of the saga in the present generation. The game was put on sale in physical and digital format on September 27, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC. For more information about the game, you can read here all its related news, the complete analysis that we publish on the occasion of launch or our guide.

