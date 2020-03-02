FIFA 20 professional players decide the game with rock, paper or scissors due to problems with the server

Share it:

Two professional players FIFA 20 had to decide who would be the winner of a qualifying match for a tournament with a game of stone, paper or scissors over the weekend.

Shaun Galea of ​​Red Bull and free player Hasan Eker were competing with each other to qualify for Stage V of the FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) Champions Cup on February 29, 2020. Unfortunately, EA's online services experienced many problems over the weekend (now seemingly resolved), which means that both players were unable to connect to the servers and to each other a total of twice.

As the EA itself says in its statements on the matter, "A double failure to connect and compete in a qualification tournament results in a loss for both participants. This is to prevent connection problems from being exploited as a competitive advantage.". However, instead of both losing automatically, the two professionals took matters into their own hands and played Stone, Paper, Scissors to decide the winner.

Eker won with a result of three rounds to one. However, EA let both players play more qualifying matches later, although neither of them advanced further in the tournament. EA's statement says that you have to "Review this really unique situation to understand what happened and try to prevent this from happening again, especially when both players competed in subsequent games with clean connections.".

This Rock, Paper and Scissors game is far from being the only problem that the FUT Champions Cup qualifiers experienced over the weekend. Giuseppe Guastella, a professional FIFA player for LA Galaxy, failed to qualify for the qualifiers in North America after a final penalty was not recorded as a goal despite clearly being one.

Guastella provided video evidence and released a statement asking: "How can anyone take the game seriously when EA can't take it seriously and solve these elementary school problems?".

FIFA professional and head coach of AS Roma Esports, Nathan Horton, also issued a statement expressing disappointment at the state of FIFA 20 electronic sports. He says that some of the problems with the game have simple solutions and that "the flagrant trap must be eradicated" FIFA 20.

Due to server issues, EA extended the Weekend League for 24 hours to give players the opportunity to qualify for the tournament.

In another FIFA 20 controversy, last week EA permanently banned professional player Kurt Fenech from all his online games and services. EA says that Fenech crossed "A line of decency in very personal attacks and violates our Terms of Service". In addition, several Twitter accounts of EA FIFA staff were hacked in retaliation for Fenech's ban.