FIFA 20 presents the Headliners cards for FUT: what they are and how they work

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Electronic Arts has presented a new type of event for FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) in FIFA 20, the Headliners. After a year 2019 culminated with the Team of the Year (TOTY), the best-selling title in Europe returns to the load announcing that this new type of letters will soon begin. Although they do not give an exact date, everything indicates that it will be from the end of January when they kick off.

What are FIFA Ultimate Team Headliners

The question is clear: What are the headliners? These are constantly updated cards, dedicated to footballers with extraordinary streaks during each season and, therefore, are standing out above the rest. All will begin with an initial assessment that we could call base; but always above its original card (and with greater growth projection).

From there, the improvements will be applied progressively. In fact, those who already have an IF before, that Headliner card will be better than the budding player standard. They are similar to the ‘Ones to Watch’. Thus, when a player draws an un IF ’(In Form), a‘ Man of the Match ’or a‘ Player of the Month ’, the card will improve.

In 2019, the Headliners cards featured players like Paul Pogba, Marco Reus or Leroy Sané. For this year, FIFA 20 experts predict that stars like Robert Lewandoski, Timo Werner, Harry kane Y Raphael Varane They are the initial candidates to have a Headliner card in FIFA 20 FUT.

FIFA 20 it was put on sale in physical and digital format the September 27, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC, It is one of the fastest selling games in the saga. You can check here the odds of gold players in the envelopes to play FUT with total responsibility.

Source | EA