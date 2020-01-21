FIFA 20 opens the new year by leading the Italian ranking

Share it:

Without too many surprises, FIFA 20 also dominates the second week of the new year as the best-selling video game in Italy in the period going from 6 to 12 January, as it confirms the enormous popularity of the EA Sports game in our country.

Thanks to the absence of new releases during the Christmas period, the ranking does not present any particular changes compared to the previous weeks. In addition to FIFA 20 on the podium we find GTA V and Call of Duty Modern Warfare, two other titles of enormous commercial success.

ITA Ranking Week 2 2020

FIFA 20 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty Modern Warfare Luigi's Mansion 3 Sword Pokémon NBA 2K20 Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition Just Dance 2020 Red Dead Redemption 2 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Space also a Luigi's Mansion 3, Pokemon Sword, NBA 2K20, Minecraft for Nintendo Switch, Just Dance 2020, Red Dead Redmption 2 and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, for a top 10 that as mentioned has very little room for maneuver for any surprises.

What will happen now that Dragon Ball Z Kakarot has arrived in stores? Will the new DBZ game reach the first position in the Italian ranking? We will find out next week.