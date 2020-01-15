FIFA 20: more responsive dribbling and many gameplay improvements with the Title Update 10

Share it:

The post-launch support of FIFA 20 continues with Title Update 10, an update that promises to make numerous improvements and optimizations to the game mechanics of the EA Sports football simulator.

There tenth "major" patch of FIFA 20 it is already available on PC and will soon be available for download on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The notes published by Electronic Arts describe this update as one of the most important that have been released to date for FIFA 20, especially as regards theevolution of the gameplay experience.

The most representative novelty of Title Update 10 concerns in fact i dribbling, made decidedly more reactive thanks to a profound optimization of the move system and the integration of the latter to the animations, especially for digital players with a score of 80 or higher in the Dribbling, Agility and Balance attributes. More experienced users will thus be able to make the most of the skills of the athletes who base their style of play on dribbling.

Other interventions carried out by EA subsidiaries include theincrease in the effectiveness of easy shots carried out within the area and the small area of ​​the goalkeeper, the reduction of the maximum time of waiting for the kick-offs (which goes from 30 to 15 seconds), the increase in speed of animations of the passage to the defenders made by the goalkeeper during the postponements and a reduction of the errors in timed shots.

In the list of changes made by EA Sports, it is then impossible not to report the optimization of the maximum level of difficulty of career mode and the resolution of a FIFA 20 Ultimate Team issue related to object management Concept Player by FUT.