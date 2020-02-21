FIFA 20: how to get an 81+ player and 4 rare gold cards for free with Twitch Prime

Share it:

If you are a subscriber to Twitch Prime you can redeem a 81+ player is 4 rare gold cards free in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team. In this mini-guide, we explain everything you need to know to do it and get rewards with your account.

The 81+ player which can be redeemed will naturally take into account the Winter Refresh. As we have already reported on our pages, the Winter Refresh was published on February 14, and looks like a full-bodied update that updated the faces and statistics of FIFA 20 Ultimate Team players taking into account their performance on the field in their respective championships.

How to redeem Twitch Prime rewards in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

To receive the rewards, just do the following:

Link your Twitch and Amazon accounts on the twitch.amazon website

Link your EA Sports account with that of Twitch on the Twitch website by entering your EA Sports account credentials

Click on the Twitch Prime crown at the top right of the screen on the Twitch website to redeem the rewards

As you can read in the tweet published by EA Sports, within this package reserved for subscribers Twitch Prime the presence of a player with an OVR score of at least 81, and 4 free gold cards is guaranteed. We also report that in the coming months there are other rewards that we will not fail to report on our pages.