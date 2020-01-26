FIFA 20 Headliners: the second team of Protagonists is available in the packages

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As expected, EA Sports has made available in the packages today FIFA 20 Ultimate Team the second round of Headliners cards, i.e. those dedicated to the players who became protagonists during the first part of the season thanks to their performances.

Headliners cards, remember, they are dynamic: not only the statistics of the players are higher than those of their latest in-form version, they are also destined to increase whenever they receive a new in-form card, or when their team manages to make a streak of four straight wins. At this round, the only one to represent the Italian championship Josip Iličić of Atalanta.

Starring Team 2

Marco Reus (90)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (89)

Raheem Sterling (89)

Thiago Silva (89)

Georginio Wijnaldum (87)

Thomas Delaney (86)

Josip Iličić (88)

Nicolas Tagliafico (87)

James Maddison (86)

Lucas Digne (86)

Ander Capa (84)

Timo Werner (87)

The first team of FIFA 20 Protagonists has been removed from the packages, while the second team just announced will remain available for a limited period, that is until 19:00 on Tuesday 28 January. Despite the months since the launch, meanwhile, FIFA 20 continues to dominate the Italian ranking.