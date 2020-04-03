FIFA 20: Gareth Bale, Paulo Dybala and UNICEF prepare a charitable streaming to fight the coronavirus

Share it:

Faced with a situation as critical as the one we are experiencing right now, there are many companies and people who are dedicating their time to finding ways to contribute a grain of sand to combat the coronavirus. And that is something that also happens in the video game industry.

Today, thanks to FIFA 20 and players of the stature of Gareth Bale or Paulo Dybala (Real Madrid and Juventus respectively). The fact is that, along with players from the Premier League and organizations like UNCEF, they will raise funds through a charitable streaming.

It will be a transmission that will include some of the

the best soccer players in the world, and who will compete in the Electronic Arts game to raise money for UNICEF in the battle against the coronavirus. Additionally, it has been confirmed that the broadcast will last six hours.

To be more specific, this will begin next Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 17:00 (Spanish peninsular time). Furthermore, it has been announced that all donations made will go directly to UNICEF, which is helping to minimize the impact of the coronavirus on children and families by supplying vital medical equipment, consulting communities, supporting health services, education and social for children, among other tasks.

Finally, you should know that the event will be broadcast worldwide on twitch.com/38entertainment. In addition, it will include live questions and answers, prizes and

exclusive soccer and game gifts. Additionally, the broadcast will be hosted by Castro, Spencer Owen, Chunkz, AA9Skillz, Harry Pinero, and Nepenthez.

Without forgetting the players who will participate, apart from the two great stars mentioned. Thus, there will be names such as Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Daniel James, Jordan Pickford, Ruben Loftus Cheek, Billy Gilmour, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Kieran Tierney. And if you are not interested in streaming, but want to contribute your grain of sand, you can also do so by accessing www.combatcorona.gg and making a contribution.