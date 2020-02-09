FIFA 20 Future Stars: the second team of the Stars of the Future is available

Share it:

Exactly one week after the launch of the first, EA Sprots has also made available the packages second team of the Stars of the Future, made up of emerging players under the age of 23 who, despite having already demonstrated their full value on the field, have not yet become international stars.

These players have earned dedicated cards within the purple-colored FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, whose ratings match those they can potentially achieve in the future. The first team of Future Stars has been removed and replaced by the second team, which you can consult below.

Future Stars Team 2

Erling Braut Haaland, Borussia Dortmund (92)

Lautaro Martinez, Inter (92)

Federico Valverde, Real Madrid (91)

Exequiel Palacios, Bayer 04 Leverkusen (89)

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chelsea (89)

Ismaïla Sarr, Watford (88)

Youri Tielemans, Leicester City (88)

Dani Olmo, RB Leipzig (88)

Jonathan Ikoné, LOSC Lille (87)

Luiz Felipe, Lazio (87)

Renan Lodi, Atlético de Madrid (87)

Donyell Malen, PSV (86)

Fikayo Tomori, Chelsea (87)

Thilo Kehrer, Paris Saint-Germain (85)

All the aforementioned players are already available in packages, where they will remain for a limited period, that is until Friday 14 February. They also add to these stars Kieran Tierney (86), achievable through a Rose Creation Challenge, and Victor Osimhen (79 -> 88), unlockable through achievements. We take this opportunity to remind you that the Team of the Week 21 with Lukaku and Immobile is also available.