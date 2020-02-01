FIFA 20 Future Stars: here is the first team of the Stars of the Future, now in the FUT packages

Share it:

As predicted, at 19:00 on the dot EA Sports unveiled the first part of the team made up of the Stars of the Future, i.e. emerging footballers under the age of 23 which, despite having already shown that they have great footballing skills, have not yet managed to make themselves known internationally.

We are talking, in essence, of the greatest promises of contemporary football, which have received dedicated cards within FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, whose ratings correspond to what they can potentially achieve in the future. Here is the first full team:

Future Stars Team 1

Joao Felix (92)

Rodrygo (91)

Tonali (91)

Greenwood (90)

G. Martinelli (90)

Dominguez (89)

Kabak (88)

Mount (88)

Dembélé (87)

Kamara (87)

Martinez (86)

Aarons (85)

Diaby (85)

Emerson (85)

The first trance of the Future Stars cards is now available in the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team packages. The next team will be presented and made available at the same time on Friday 7 February. Together with the aforementioned players it was also made available Moise Kean (87), obtainable through a Rose Creation Challenge. We also report that for the first time in FIFA Ultimate Team, it will be possible update the Future Stars by completing dedicated milestones.

