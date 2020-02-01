Technology

FIFA 20 Future Stars: here is the first team of the Stars of the Future, now in the FUT packages

February 1, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
2 Min Read
Share it:

As predicted, at 19:00 on the dot EA Sports unveiled the first part of the team made up of the Stars of the Future, i.e. emerging footballers under the age of 23 which, despite having already shown that they have great footballing skills, have not yet managed to make themselves known internationally.

We are talking, in essence, of the greatest promises of contemporary football, which have received dedicated cards within FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, whose ratings correspond to what they can potentially achieve in the future. Here is the first full team:

Future Stars Team 1

  • Joao Felix (92)
  • Rodrygo (91)
  • Tonali (91)
  • Greenwood (90)
  • G. Martinelli (90)
  • Dominguez (89)
  • Kabak (88)
  • Mount (88)
  • Dembélé (87)
  • Kamara (87)
  • Martinez (86)
  • Aarons (85)
  • Diaby (85)
  • Emerson (85)

The first trance of the Future Stars cards is now available in the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team packages. The next team will be presented and made available at the same time on Friday 7 February. Together with the aforementioned players it was also made available Moise Kean (87), obtainable through a Rose Creation Challenge. We also report that for the first time in FIFA Ultimate Team, it will be possible update the Future Stars by completing dedicated milestones.

READ:  Will PS5 have hardware exclusively dedicated to Ray Tracing?

We take this opportunity to remind you that in the last few days the Team of the Week 20 has also been made available, consisting of numerous militant footballers in Serie A.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Garry

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.