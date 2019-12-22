FIFA 20 Futmas, the Prime Icons and Icon Exchanges arrive: the program of Week 2

Share it:

FIFA 20 FUTMAS Christmas event continues, with which EA Sports is celebrating the most anticipated holidays of the year. Let's find out the program of the second week together!

First of all, Prime Icons are now available in game. Each card reflects an era of an Icon career in which he was at his best and could be counted among the greatest players ever. The Basic Icons will no longer be available in the packages. For the occasion, it also kicked off a short Christmas season in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, which will run for three weeks and offer themed objectives and prizes, including Player Items and Cosmetic Items.

EA Sports is also preparing to start the second round of Icon Exchanges, with six new Player Tokens to be earned and exchanged. Icon Swap players and Tokens will be revealed on December 26th. Finally, we point out that until Christmas Eve they will continue to be offered Challenges Creation Rosa FUTMAS on a daily basis. Yesterday, for example, the SBCs of David De Gea of ​​Manchester United, Ante Rebić of Milan and Jerome Roussillon of Wolfsburg were made available.

Before saying goodbye, remember that voting for the FIFA 20 Team of the Year has ended. EA Sports has let us know special TOTY player items will be revealed in early January.