FIFA 20: FUT still in trouble, for two lawyers it's gambling

According to reports from various French newspapers, two lawyers (Victor Zagury and Karim Morand-Lahouaz) are preparing the cards for drag Electronic Arts to court accused of promoting gambling thanks to FIFA 20's Ultimate Team mode.

According to the two lawyers, FUT and the Ultimate Team modes of EA Sports games are classifiable as gambling, as players can spend real money to buy packages with unknown content, this mechanism would entice consumers to spend more and more money with the aim of finding stronger cards.

According to Zagury "In FIFA FUT everyone wants to have a Dream Team made up of strong players. Our client spent € 600 in five months of play without ever finding the best players in the world. It is a system that creates a strong dependence, the more you pay and the more chances you have of finding stronger players, but it is not said that it will happen. Buying packages actually turns into a gamble, in fact a gambling system. A kid can access FUT and spend thousands of euros without control since there is no protection system in this regard. In Belgium and the Netherlands the problem has already been addressed and partially resolved."

EA earned over $ 900 million from microtransactions last quarter, it's a business capable of generating huge numbers, we will see how the company will respond to this attack.