FIFA 20: EA promises rewards for anyone who has stumbled upon Player Pick Cards

From the official social profiles of EA Help comes the confirmation of the sending, within the next 48 hours, of ingame rewards for fans of FIFA 20 Ultimate Team who stumbled upon the error of the Player Pick Cards.

During the last round of prizes related to FUT Champions Weekend League packages, several players have indeed received Player Pick Gold cards instead of Redheads: the discontent of the community made explicit on social networks and on the main gaming forums thus prompted Electronic Arts to take action to resolve the situation.

According to EA Help's Twitter message, these rewards should take the form of compensating packages to be distributed by Sunday 5 January. We do not know, however, whether the affected FIFA 20 Ultimate Team players will receive Red cards to replace the already unlocked Gold cards or if they will be offered the opportunity to obtain "repairing" FUT Champions Weekend League packages.

Waiting to find out what formulas EA will adopt to deal with this problem, we recommend to all fans of FIFA 20 to read our in-depth topic full of tricks to get FUT bonus credits and rewards with the Web App.