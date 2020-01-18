FIFA 20: Benfica has announced its debut in the export world

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Portuguese club of the Benfica will participate in the next FIFA 20 Global Series, after having recruited the Brazilian player Henrique "Zezhino"Lempke.

Lempke he will soon move to Portugal, to the Benfica court and it seems that the player will be presented with great fanfare with a dedicated party, during which fans will be able to meet him at the club's stadium, the Estádio do Sport Lisboa and Benfica.

Miguel Bento, Benfica's marketing director, spoke of the decision to throw himself into exports in an official press release: "Innovation is part of our DNA. Sport Lisboa and Benfica cannot remain indifferent to the growth of this virtual sector. This is a first step in a bet for the future that will allow a greater involvement of our young fans in an activity that generates a lot of passion and interest.".

According to some sources, the Portuguese club could expand in the near future, recruiting other players, although it is still unknown whether the club will remain in football or decide to expand to other titles, as other clubs have already done in the recent past.

Also the new Benfica player (who will obviously compete in the FIFA export scene), Lempke, communicated his joy: "I am very happy to represent Portugal's largest club and one of the largest in Europe. I am looking forward to wearing the colors of Benfica and will do my best to win for the club".