FIFA 20 and WWE 2K20 among the 10 worst rated games of 2019 at Metacritic

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Critic aggregator Metacritic has listed the video games with the worst score of last 2019 and on the list are names as well known as WWE 2K20 and even the one of FIFA 20.

The list of the unfortunate winners of this recognition to the great disappointment of the year include titles that you will not have heard of and also others that certainly sound a lot to you.

Eternity: The Last Unicorn (PS4) – 36 Left Alive (PS4) – 37 Blades of Time (Switch) – 38 Against: Rogue Corps (Switch) – 40 Dollhouse (PS4) – 41 WWE 2K20 (PS4) – 43 FIFA 20 Legacy Edition (Switch) – 43 Submersed (PS4) – 44 Generation Zero (PS4) – 45 Narcos: Rise of the Cartels (PC) – 46

In the case of FIFA 20 it is the controversial, cropped and battered version of Nintendo Switch that has not achieved a sad approval on the platform. The jump of the Narcos series to the video game has not gone well either, WWE 2K20 has not traced the flight and promises like Generation Zero have stayed in that, in promises.