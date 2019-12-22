FIFA 20 and Star Wars Jedi: the surprises of the GameStop Advent Calendar on December 21st

Share it:

Continues on GameStop Advent Calendar, promotion that until December 24 will keep us company with many offers that are renewed on a daily basis. Let's discover the products on sale today December 21st.

The absolute protagonists of the day are the Electronics Arts games: FIFA 20 it can be purchased for 37.98 euros, while the more recent one Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at 44.98 euros. Sale also on Battlefield 5, proposed for only € 19.98, e Anthem, which is sold for just 7.98 euros. Even today 21 December GameStop offers us 40% discount on a selection of Funko Pop figurines! Christmas, among which those dedicated to Marvel characters (Captain America, Rocket, Groot, Thanos, Deadpool, etc.) and Star Wars (Darth Vader, Yoda, Chewbacca) stand out.

Also continue i balances on consoles. The new Nintendo Switch model is on offer at € 299.98, while Xbox One S in different configurations at € 159.98 (with a game of your choice between Fortnite, Gears of War 4, Battlefield 5, Forza Horizon 4, Forza Horizon 3, PUBG, Anthem, Minecraft, Sea of ​​Thieves and Halo Wars 2). PlayStation 4 Pro 1 TB can only be purchased in the shop for € 269.98. Furthermore, only for today and tomorrow, GameStop offers PlayStation 4 500GB for only 149.98 euros, also in this case only in chain stores. In the next few days, Xbox One S and Xbox One X will also undergo a further price reduction.