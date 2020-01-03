FIFA 20 and Modern Warfare are the best-selling of 2019 in the United Kingdom

Share it:

One more year two great video game titans again dominate sales in the UK, as FIFA 20 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare They have been placed as the most popular games in the country in regards to physical format.

The EA sports game has been imposed on the SPF with the washed face of Activision, but both games are the only ones that have been able to exceed one million units sold.

FIFA 20 – 1,502,191.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – 1,192,211.

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe – 465,062.

Jedi Star Wars: Fallen Order – 438,465.

Red Dead Redemption 2 – 306,392.

FIFA 19 – 278,417.

Pokemon Sword – 273,991.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – 267,285.

GTA 5 – 247,357.

The Division 2 – 237,226.

It is no less surprising the third place of a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for which the years do not pass and that continues to strain hundreds of thousands of units a year because it is still one of those games that you have to have yes or yes next to a Nintendo Switch .

