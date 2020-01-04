FIFA 20 and COD Modern Warfare are the top selling 2019 retail games in the UK

Share it:

Revenue from the retail market are falling in the UK: In 2019, British players bought 17.6 million physical games, down 19.8% compared to 2018. Turnover was 602.5 million pounds, down 21.7% on an annual basis.

The digital market numbers estimated to grow (+ 1.1%) 3.17 billion pounds, the two market segments in total generated a turnover of 3.77 billion pounds in 2019, down 3.4% compared to the previous year, in what is in fact the first real big drop in market earnings English since 2012.

Top Ten Games 2019 UK

FIFA 20 1,502,191 Call of Duty Modern Warfare 1,192,211 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 465.062 Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 438.465 Red Dead Redemption 2 306,392 FIFA 19 278.417 Sword Pokémon 273,991 Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled 267,285 Grand Theft Auto V 247.357 Tom Clancy's The Division 2 237.226

The best-selling game in physical format was FIFA 20 with 1.5 million copies, 400,000 units less than the 1.9 million copies distributed by FIFA 19 in the same time frame. Call of Duty Modern Warfare follows with 1,192 million of copies performing better than Black Ops 4, stopped at 1,172 million.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe settles at 465,000 copies while Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order has placed 438,000 units. Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to sell well with 306,000 copies distributed in 2019, Pokemon Spada and Scudo placed just under 430,000 copies with only Pokemon Spada at an altitude of 273,000. Note the top ten presence of GTA V, a title released in 2013 (2014 on PS4 and Xbox One) and still able to record excellent commercial performances.