FIFA 20: a Japanese player has traveled 6,000 miles to see his favorites

The news featuring the young man is going around the world Akito Aoki, a Japanese FIFA 20 player who recently embarked on a long journey with the goal of meeting his favorite team, despite being a first-rate team and belonging to the National League.

We speak for the precision of the English team that is called Stockport County, who for some reason entered the graces of the young gamer to the point of physically pushing him to England. Such an event prompted the players of the team to welcome the fan with great joy, who met the various players and spent time with them before the match in a local pub.

Here are the words of Akito Aoiki to the microphones of the BBC, who took an interest in the incredible case:

"I love video games and since I saw Stockport County I have decided to start supporting it. I have been following this team for over eight years and it is the first time that I have come here to Edgeley Park. It has been a very fun experience and I will stay at Stockport for a whole week. "

In short, the long journey from 6,000 miles Akito has been amply rewarded by the warm welcome of the English team.