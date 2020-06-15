Share it:

Fidel Kuri's lawyers are unaware of Femexfut's complaint for gender violence (Photo: Ilse Huesca / Cuartoscuro)

This Thursday, in different media, it was announced that Fidel Kuri Grajales, owner of the Red Sharks of Veracruz, was allegedly sued by an employee of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FM). However, the manager's lawyers are unaware of the complaint.

Infobae Mexico He contacted Kuri Grajales' legal team to find out his position on the accusation circulating in the media. "We do not know anything only what the press reports"they commented.

They also indicated that they will give a public response if the information is official. "Yes there will be a statement about it as soon as we have the official information", they indicated.

The legal team of the owner of the Red Sharks of Veracruz declared that they did not officially know the complaint (Photo: Special)

And is that, this Sunday, Local media leaked an alleged criminal complaint against Fidel Kuri. The complaint was filed by Ana Esther Peniche Adama, general director of regulation and sport affairs of the FMF.

Apparently, this was presented in Boca del Río, Veracruz, and It was argued that Kuri Grajales incites fans of the jarocho painting to violence. This is because the manager points to Peniche and two other managers as those responsible for the disaffiliation of the Liga MX team.

The former deputy would also be accused of gender violence against the director. For this reason, they requested special protection measures, such as a restraining order.

The FMF or the directors of Mexican soccer have not ruled on this complaint (Photo: Daniel Becerril / Reuters)

Likewise, the owner of Red Sharks is accused of having leaked and published reserved information in the media and in the official accounts of the Club Deportivo Veracruz. This is because this information is only for legal advisers and defendants from the UIPJ / DXVII / F-IV / 332/2020 investigation folder.

It should be noted that until this Sunday night, The FMF or the directors of Mexican soccer have not ruled on this alleged complaint.

A legal battle

Since December, Fidel Kuri and the FMF have been in dispute for the disaffiliation of the sharks (Photo: Twitter / @TubuJarocho)

It's been almost six months after the disaffiliation of the Red Sharks of Veracruz from Liga MX; However, Fidel Kuri Grajales did not sit idly by and has filed lawsuits against the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) and its managers.

This was announced by Víctor Hugo Arteaga, a contributor to the newspaper Record. In his first investigation he revealed that Kuri Grajales' team of lawyers requested classified information from the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

The journalist noted that, in an official letter received by the Treasury on March 13, Arturo Herrera Gutiérrez, head of the agency, was asked to provide a series of documents. This is so that Kuri Grajales can demonstrate a “Modus Operandi Financiero” of the FMF and how it acts illegally in various aspects.

In another investigation, Arteaga disclosed that the businessman's team of lawyers managed to declare as accused of Enrique Bonilla, president of Liga MX, Ana Esther Peniche Adame and Alejandro Irarragorri, president of the Orlegi Group.

Kuri Grajales' team of lawyers requested classified information from the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (Photo: Twitter / @arteaganoticias)

All three are accused of possible crimes of Equated Fraud, Usurpation of Professions, Misuse of Documents, possible Criminal Association, plus those that result.

This, for the case of a resolution that gave reason to the Santos Club in the controversy raised by Red Sharks. The sharks claimed in 2017 the payment of USD 2 million in the purchase and sale of the Colombian player Freddy Hinestroza, as the laguneros allegedly sold the injured player.

Finally, Kuri and his squad were disenrolled in December of last year. This, supposedly, for breaching a series of agreements that he had made before the end of the Clausura 2019 with the owners of the other teams. The Federation argued that it failed to comply with its quotas within the League, with paying its players back wages, not supposedly settling disputes with players and that FIFA determined it should do so.

