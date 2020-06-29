Share it:

Fidel Kuri responded to Yon de Luisa and claims to have evidence to deny Femexfut (Photo: Crisanta Espinosa Aguilar / Cuartoscuro)

Fidel Kuri Grajales denied the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) and a medium. The president of the Red Sharks of Veracruz He assured that he did pay the training rights for the Uruguayan player Matías Santos.

By means of a letter addressed to Eric Vázquez Fong, site editor Halftime, the Veracruz businessman regretted that, according to him, the reporter Enrique Martínez Villar He did not verify the information in the statements of Yon de Luisa, president of the FMF.

"It is clear, evident and obvious that the interests of the ‘Reporter’ mentioned are subordinate to FEMEXFUT's own interests, this alignment is only justified, if your reporter has received any extraordinary benefit to hit those of us who are the opposition, using his means of communication without the ethics that are supposed to characterize them, ”reads the letter he has in his possession. Infobae Mexico.

Fidel Kuri Grajales denied the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) and a medium (Photo: Ilse Huesca / Cuartoscuro)

Kuri Grajales He also sent them proof of payment receipt that they made to the Montevideo Wanderers from Uruguay, club that formed Matías Santos. "These and other tests have been delivered in court, where those who say that my demands have them without care and that they are only drowned have had to declare, "the document reads.

Likewise, the also former deputy called on the media to carry out the investigation into the statements of the FMF director. Finally, he made himself available to clarify the matter.

"Derived from the above, I remain at your appreciable orders, for when you or any of the reporters who do address themselves ethically, professionally and responsibly, wish to make an in-depth investigation and truthful before publishing it ”, closes the letter.

Kuri assured that he did pay the training rights for the Uruguayan player Matías Santos (Photo: Twitter / @mwfc_oficial)

Notably Infobae Mexico He looked for Vázquez Fong and Martínez Villar to give their version of the letter. However, there was no response from them and the media has not ruled on it until this Sunday afternoon.

And it is that this Saturday Halftime published an interview with Yon de Luisa. In it, the FMF President, spoke about the club's disenrollment in December 2019 and the legal battle they have with the Veracruz businessman.

"The Veracruz Club is not an affiliate, no longer takes away our attention in our day-to-day operation, if they ask for videos of the Assembly, there is not because we did not record ourselves, there are only minutes and if we have to work with the authorities, we do it but it is already a matter of lawyers ”De Luisa said in the interview.

Enrique Bonilla and other executives of the FMF are accused by Kuri of Equated Fraud, Usurpation of Professions, Misuse of Documents, possible Criminal Association (Photo: Steve Allen / Infobae)

This in the midst of investigations against several FMF executives. The defendants in the case are Enrique Bonilla, president of Liga MX, Ana Esther Peniche Adame, director general of regulation and sport affairs of the FMF, and Alejandro Irarragorri, president of the Orlegi Group.

According to investigations by Víctor Hugo Arteaga, a journalist from The financial, Kuri Grajales accuses these people of Equated Fraud, Usurpation of Professions, Misuse of Documents, possible Criminal Association.

Kuri and his squad were disenrolled in December last year. This, supposedly, by breach a series of agreements that had been made before the end of the Clausura 2019 with the owners of the other teams. The Federation argued that it failed to comply with its quotas within the League, with paying its players back wages, not supposedly settling disputes with players and that FIFA determined it should do so.

