FIDAF chooses the Italian Esports Observatory to look for new ways of growth

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There Italian American Football Federation enters the Italian Esports Observatory, the first B2B networking and training platform for operators in the sector.

The agreement is part of the common strategy of support the evolution of the entire Italian movement linked to the world of competitive video games.

With the entry into OIES, FIDAF is in the running to become one of the main institutional players in the innovation of Esports in Italy. Not surprisingly, taking advantage of the recent stop at the Championships, the Federation led by Leoluca Orlando has proposed several Esports-themed initiatives, among which the first official Madden tournament which has had an unexpected success.

"Difficulties can give rise to important new growth opportunities – commented President Orlando – Despite the lock-down and the blocking of all competitive activities, the Federation has never stopped and today, thanks to OIES, it has the great opportunity to look to the future through new scenarios, modern and incredibly interesting, which can help football Italian to expand its fan base and attract new, potential investors. If our attention obviously remains focused on football played, in the ever more lively hope of being able to start again and return to the fields at full speed, we will nevertheless carefully study the E-sport phenomenon, ready to make the most of the opportunities that may arise".

Thanks to this collaboration, the Italian Esports Observatory continues in its work of bring together and create connections between the most important stakeholders in the sector, to accelerate its progress and knowledge to non-endemic investors. "The entry of FIDAF testifies to the consolidation of a significant trend: the strategic opening of sport makers to the videogame world – they comment Luigi Caputo and Enrico Gelfi, founders of the OIES – Considering the presence in the OIES also of the FIGC and of various professional leagues, there is no doubt that in Italy sports simulation games are at the center of great attention and that they can represent the main driver of growth of the entire system".