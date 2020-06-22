FIBA Esports Open 2020: Russia and Latvia beaten by the national team on the first day

Share it:

During the first day of the FIBA ​​Esports Open 2020 the Italian national team triumphed against the selections of Russia and Latvia: here is the report of the event organized by the International Basketball Federation.

The first two games played by the eSport team set up to represent Italy in the first international eBasketball tournament have seen the national team beat the Russia for 62 to 52 and the Latvia for 79 to 54.

Artem "FabalousFabalo" Kulyk recounts his victory by explaining that "in the first game against Russia we were a bit tense, both for the debut in the Blue jersey, and because it was the first FIBA ​​event". Although he repeatedly went to the basket to score 70 points in the first two games, the eSport athlete of the Italian representative explains that "Yes, it's true, but I lost seven times the ball against Russia. We defended well and we won. Against Latvia, we understood that to beat the area we had to turn the ball. We did it and the game, in practice decided in the second quarter, then we managed. The 70 points? I have to say thanks to my teammates ".

On the second day of the FIBA ​​Esports Open 2020, Italy will have to play against Austria, Lithuania is Cyprus. In view of the challenge that awaits him together with his teammates, Tommaso "IceOnTommyNeck" Riovanto declares that "they are three strong but beatable teams. Lithuania is definitely the strongest, a thorn in the side that today scored 24 points".

17 national teams are participating in the eSport event dedicated to basketball lovers: all the competitions of the professional competition are broadcast on YouTube through the FIBA ​​YouTube channel.