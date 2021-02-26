Few dare to make erotic illustrations of Uma Musume: Pretty Derby

A popular freelance Virtual YouTuber, Yuzukko (ゆ ず っ こ), shared through his official Twitter account a summary of why it is dangerous to make erotic illustrations based on the characters of the multimedia franchise of Uma Musume: Pretty Derby, same reason why there are not so many adult doujinshi on dedicated portals, like nhentai.

«Question: I want to draw adult illustrations based on Uma Musume: Pretty Derby.

Answer: Ok, get a lot of money, register as an owner with the Japan Racing Association (JRA), buy your own horse and win a competition. Then you can make erotic illustrations of your own horse turned into a waifu».

Q. I really want to draw a naughty picture of Uma Musume A. First, apply for JRA owner registration (annual income of 17 million yen or more, owned assets of 75 million yen or more), purchase a racehorse at Seri (millions to hundreds of millions of yen), and trainer the racehorse. (Approximately 700,000 yen per month), win the GI (only a few of the 7500 horses / year), send it to the horse daughter and draw it yourself. — Yuzukko / Gratin (@mikan_gratin) February 24, 2021

The post immediately went viral, and a user response @ mr1aan asked for more information about it. «That would be impossible! Why can’t Uma Musume: Pretty Derby erotic arts be performed?», To which the user @ tihatan_10 wrote:

«There are many racehorse owners who adore their horses as if they were their own children or grandchildren. (Unlike other franchises like Kantai Collection, where the girls are based on ships, here we are talking about real animals). If something were to stain the name or the reputation of the animal, the artist will receive a huge fine, and the connections of the great politicians with the horse racing industry has the matter more than controlled».

The user @sonoda_tenshin He supplemented the clarification by adding: «People don’t get it, but the rights do not belong to the production company, but to the owners of the royal horses. That’s why doing that kind of thing is very dangerous. They couldn’t even have done this type of franchise without the express consent of each owner. Many of the horses that inspire the characters are (or were) males, and the production turned them into girls, so the owners have been beyond furious ever since. If they sue you and you lose the case, you would at least have to pay them more than $ 37 million in reputational damage».

Synopsis of Uma Musume Pretty Derby

In a world very similar to ours, the great racehorses of the past were given the opportunity to be reborn as “uma musume”, girls with the ears and tail of a horse, but who also count on their speed and endurance. The best of these girls have the privilege of studying at Tracen Academy in Tokyo, hoping to gain fame and fortune as both runners and idols. Special Week, a small town high school girl-horse who has just been transferred to Tracen, is determined to fulfill her promise to her mother to become the best girl-horse in Japan.

