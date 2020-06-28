The authorities indicated that Anxin County will be "totally closed and controlled" and the population will only be able to go out to buy food or medicine. The measure is linked to the outbreak detected in a Beijing market, at a distance of 150 kilometers
Ferrari's goal to celebrate its 1000 Formula 1 races in Italy
June 28, 2020
1 Min Read
