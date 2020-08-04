Ferrari's drastic decision in the midst of the crisis due to the bad start in Formula 1

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel during Formula 1 practice for the Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Austria (Reuters)

Two weeks ago Ferrari announced a restructuring of its technical department of the Formula 1, having faced many problems in the first three races of a season dominated again by Mercedes.

"This year we are not competitive, especially due to a series of design errors in the car," he estimated. John Elkann, president of the Fiat Chrysler group, in the Gazzetta a few days ago when he added: "We have had a number of structural weaknesses that have existed for a long time, especially in aerodynamics. We also lost engine power. The reality is that our vehicle is not competitive, it was seen on the track and will continue to be seen"He added.

But the one who surprised this weekend before the British Grand Prix was himself Mattia Binotto in an interview to RTL from Germany when commenting, almost in passing, that his role is no longer the same as before: “I am no longer technical director, I am only a team leader. A transformation is taking place that takes time, but I think now the team has the right people in the right jobs. ”

At the same time, He denied the versions that the team was preparing major changes for its cars in the coming days and argued that it is still too early for this, but that there will be more time in the future to improve the cars.

Mattia Binotto ceased to be the team director (Ferrari Press).

Ferrari had said in a statement that the team would have a more focused and streamlined chain of command. "We are making changes in the technical aspect of the organization to accelerate the design and development (…) of the car," Binotto himself had pointed out. "A change of direction was needed to define clear lines of responsibility and work processes."

Elkann was confident for the future: "We are laying the groundwork to be competitive and start winning again when the rules change in 2022", and he outlined: “Full confidence! It has all the skills and characteristics to open a new cycle of victories ”.

The leader also defended the choice not to extend the contract of Sebastian Vettel and entrusting the two flyers to young people Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. "The new car will be born with them."

This weekend, the best positioned red team driver was Charles Leclerc, who finished third and is fifth in the world championship. For his part, Vettel finished tenth in the GP Great Britain and it occupies the 13th square in the table. Ferrari has not won a drivers' title since Kimi raikkonen he was crowned champion in 2007, while his last constructors' championship was in 2008. History seems not to change in 2020.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

The worst end for Nico Hülkenberg in Formula 1: he retired before starting the British GP

Prick and end of film: this is how Lewis Hamilton lived the last lap aboard his Mercedes at the British GP

Lewis Hamilton crossed the checkered flag on a flat tire and won the British GP for the seventh time.