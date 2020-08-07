"Ferrari Hublot Esports Series", registrations to elect the best driver have started

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We are finally here: from today it will be possible to officially register for the "Ferrari Hublot Esports Series" championship in a totally free and exclusive way for European citizens, as long as they are of age on 1 September 2020, the start of qualifying.

The Esports championship is organized by Ferrari on the "Assetto Corsa" software, developed by Kunos Simulations, and will be run on a Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo, available exclusively for those who will participate in the competition.

The tournament will be divided into two categories: AM Series, or who registers and participates through the qualifiers, e PRO Series, a selection of 24 sim racers invited directly by Ferrari.

The first act of the tournament will be the Qualifying phase for the AM Series, starting in September, whose winners will reach i sim racer invited by Ferrari in the PRO Series. Both categories will compete in parallel on the same tracks in the actual championship phase in October.

THE 12 best sim racers for each category, at the end of the 4 scheduled races, they will have access to the final phase in November where, in a single mixed class, they will battle on three different tracks to elect the winner.

The top step of the podium will give a real dream to those who conquer it, given that next season the winner will have the opportunity to be evaluated to join the 'FDA Hublot Esports team', together with the reigning champion F1 Esports Series drivers David Tonizza and ad Enzo Bonito, highly experienced sim racer.

There will also be a close watch on the championship Charles Leclerc, championship ambassador and great Esports fan, who will offer his experience as a real and virtual driver to the participants.

Registrations, open from today, can be made directly by accessing the official website of the competition.

Competitions calendar:

6-13-20-27 September 2020: Knockout Rounds AM Series (Qualifying until Thursday of each week);

4-11-18-25 October 2020: PRO Series Championship and AM Series Championship;

6-7 November 2020: PRO & AM Series Finals.

It's time to start the engines, get ready to race and live the Ferrari dream!