“Ferrari Hublot Esports Series”, Marcin Swiderek wins in Barcelona

A race dedicated to speed and technique, for the third qualifying race of the “Ferrari Hublot Esports Series”.

The virtual championship open to all European citizens of age will give the winner the opportunity to join the “FDA Hublot Sports Team“, together with the reigning F1 Esports Series drivers’ champion David tonizza and ad Enzo Bonito, sim racer of great experience.

The victory went to the virtual driver Marcin Swiderek (Poland), who led the race from the first lap, defending the first position up to the checkered flag. Behind him was the German driver Jan Nimz, while the Italian standard bearer David Pertile took third place. In addition to the drivers on the podium, Tomasz Mironowicz (Poland), Numa Natali (Italy), and Anjan Amuthan (UK) also earned a spot for the AM Series Championship.

Sunday September 27 on the circuit of Silverstone the last of the Knockout Rounds will be held, with qualifying open from Monday 21st to Thursday 24th September, and which will determine at the end of the race the last six drivers who will advance in the AM Championship.

Live broadcasts of all races of the Ferrari Hublot Esports Series can be followed on the Official Channels Twitch, Youtube e Facebook, and take advantage of the comments of Nicki Shields, already known to the general public thanks to the FIA ​​Formula E Championship, and Paul Jeffrey, journalist expert on Sim Racing and official voice of established realities such as Sro Esports and Race Department.

The video of the Knockout Race in Barcelona is available on the official Youtube channel.

Competitions calendar: 27 September 2020: Final Knockout Round AM Series (Qualifying until Thursday); 4-11-18-25 October 2020: PRO Series Championship and AM Series Championship; 6-7 November 2020: Finali PRO & AM Series.