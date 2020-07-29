Ferrari Hublot Esports Series: Ferrari is looking for young talent

Share it:

The first season of the "Ferrari Hublot Esports Series", the championship dedicated to GT cars that Ferrari organizes in Europe on the title" Assetto Corsa "developed by Kunos Simulations.

Two competitive categories, AM Series is PRO Series. Esports pilots will compete in different races on board the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo, available exclusively only for participants in the competition.

Pre-registration will open Monday 7 August and will be reserved for all European citizens over the age of 18: participants must register for free on the official website.

The first act of the tournament will be the stage of Qualification for the AM series starting in September, whose winners will join the sim racers invited by Ferrari in the PRO Series, a category in which 24 Esports drivers will compete on the same tracks as the AM.

The fastest 12 of the 4 races in October of each category will have access to the final stage in November, where they will battle in 3 races that will elect the winner.

The final prize is a dream: in the next season the absolute champion will have the opportunity to enter join the FDA Hublot Esports team, which this year includes TonizzaReigning champion of F1 Esports Series and E driversnzo Bonito, highly experienced sim racer.

Charles Leclerc, championship ambassador and big fan of Esports will closely follow all the stages of the Championship and will offer his experience as a real driver and Esports to the participants.

The Title Partner of the championship is Hublot, which also strengthens its collaboration with Ferrari in the Esports sector, while the Technical Partner is Thrustmaster, who already holds the Ferrari license for the creation and distribution of steering wheels and controllers for PCs and consoles.

The Ferrari Hublot Esports Series Championship can be followed on social channels official:

It's time to start the engines, get ready to race and live the Ferrari dream!