Ferrando: "They told me I was blind, I wanted to die"

If the best coach of the Greek Super League is chosen to suffer for being able to recover vision. Juan Ferrando, a Spanish technician of only 39 years, has lived a drama during the last weeks of 2019. A strange bacterium began to affect his eyes, so much that he left him directly blind.

After several weeks feeling bad, Ferrando decided to go to the hospital after playing before Panathinaikos when he began to see white spots. "Everything was pretty fast. When I arrived at the hospital on December 8th, the doctors told me it was too late and I was going to go blind. The first night I was in Larissa I was broken, I wanted to die. I was all black, I didn't see anything." .

Calvary of Juan Ferrando It began with that terrible diagnosis at the beginning of December, but after consulting several specialists in corneas and bacterial conditions, he has managed to find a drug that will make him recover his vision.

Now he continues with that specialized treatment in Barcelona, ​​he has had to leave the Volos, which he confesses that he did not have the support he expected from the board of the Hellenic club. Even so, he has gathered the necessary forces to go to Athens to collect the prize that is concentrated as best Super League coach in the 2018/19 season.

The interview with Juan Ferrando is one of the highlights of Play Soccer this week