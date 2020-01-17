         Feroz 2020 Awards: 'Pain and glory' sweeps the night of criticism awards

The VII ceremony of the Feroz Awards, awards organized by the Association of Cinematographic Reporters of Spain (AICE), has surrendered to 'Pain and glory', the favorite of the press of 2019. In addition, the series 'Iron' and 'Perfect life' and the comedy 'Advantages of traveling by train' also take their share of glory.
A year of glory
Pedro Almodóvar's film took six awards: best drama film, best direction and screenplay (both for Almodóvar), leading actor, best supporting actress and original music. The filmmaker came up very excited to collect his statuettes in a gala that also paid tribute to Penelope Cruz, a native of Alcobendas, where the gala was held, and that put the name of his city in orbit when he picked up the Oscar in 2009.
The only award known before the gala was the Fierce of Honor for the legendary brothers Julia and Emilio Gutiérrez Caba, icons of our cinema that were grateful to the awards and their colleagues, "those who make art are those who raise the countries."
As for television, 'Hierro' and 'Vida perfecto' triumphed with two awards each. Javier Cámara, for 'Vota Juan' and Yolanda Ramos for 'Paquita Salas' took two deserved awards in comedy.
The ceremony had an important institutional representation headed by the new Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, as well as several of the new ministers, who took the opportunity to make their first institutional appearance.
Award winners of the Feroz 2020 Awards
Best dramatic movie
'Pain and glory'
Best comedy movie
'Advantages of traveling by train '
Best address
Pedro Almodovar
Feroz L’Oréal Professionnel Award for Best Actress in a Movie
Belén Cuesta for 'The infinite trench'
Best Actor in a Movie
Antonio Banderas for 'Pain and Glory'
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie
Julieta Serrano for 'Pain and glory'
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie
Enric Auquer for 'Who Kills Iron'
Best screenplay
Pedro Almodóvar for 'Pain and Glory'
Best Original Music
Alberto Iglesias for 'Pain and glory'
Best trailer
Miguel Angel Trudu for the 'Goodbye' trailer
Feroz FlixOlé Award for the best poster
Miguel Navia for the poster of 'The crack zero'
Best documentary
'The hidden city'
Special Prize
'Deaf'
Best drama series
'Iron'
Best Comedy Series
'Perfect life'
Best Leading Actress of a Series
Candela Peña by 'Hierro
Best leading actor in a series
Javier Cámara for 'Vote Juan'
Best Supporting Actress in a Series
Yolanda Ramos for 'Paquita Salas'
Best Supporting Actor in a Series
Enric Auquer for 'Perfect Life'
Fierce Honor Award
Julia Gutiérrez Caba and Emilio Gutiérrez Caba
Add Comment