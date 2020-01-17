         Feroz 2020 Awards: 'Pain and glory' sweeps the night of criticism awards

Share it:

The VII ceremony of the Feroz Awards, awards organized by the Association of Cinematographic Reporters of Spain (AICE), has surrendered to 'Pain and glory', the favorite of the press of 2019. In addition, the series 'Iron' and 'Perfect life' and the comedy 'Advantages of traveling by train' also take their share of glory.

A year of glory

Pedro Almodóvar's film took six awards: best drama film, best direction and screenplay (both for Almodóvar), leading actor, best supporting actress and original music. The filmmaker came up very excited to collect his statuettes in a gala that also paid tribute to Penelope Cruz, a native of Alcobendas, where the gala was held, and that put the name of his city in orbit when he picked up the Oscar in 2009.

The only award known before the gala was the Fierce of Honor for the legendary brothers Julia and Emilio Gutiérrez Caba, icons of our cinema that were grateful to the awards and their colleagues, "those who make art are those who raise the countries."

As for television, 'Hierro' and 'Vida perfecto' triumphed with two awards each. Javier Cámara, for 'Vota Juan' and Yolanda Ramos for 'Paquita Salas' took two deserved awards in comedy.

The ceremony had an important institutional representation headed by the new Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, as well as several of the new ministers, who took the opportunity to make their first institutional appearance.

Award winners of the Feroz 2020 Awards

Best dramatic movie

'Pain and glory'

Best comedy movie

'Advantages of traveling by train '

Best address

Pedro Almodovar

Feroz L’Oréal Professionnel Award for Best Actress in a Movie

Belén Cuesta for 'The infinite trench'

Best Actor in a Movie

Antonio Banderas for 'Pain and Glory'

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Julieta Serrano for 'Pain and glory'

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Enric Auquer for 'Who Kills Iron'

Best screenplay

Pedro Almodóvar for 'Pain and Glory'

Best Original Music

Alberto Iglesias for 'Pain and glory'

Best trailer

Miguel Angel Trudu for the 'Goodbye' trailer

Feroz FlixOlé Award for the best poster

Miguel Navia for the poster of 'The crack zero'

Best documentary

'The hidden city'

Special Prize

'Deaf'

Best drama series

'Iron'

Best Comedy Series

'Perfect life'

Best Leading Actress of a Series

Candela Peña by 'Hierro

Best leading actor in a series

Javier Cámara for 'Vote Juan'

Best Supporting Actress in a Series

Yolanda Ramos for 'Paquita Salas'

Best Supporting Actor in a Series

Enric Auquer for 'Perfect Life'

Fierce Honor Award

Julia Gutiérrez Caba and Emilio Gutiérrez Caba