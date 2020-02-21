Fernando Vázquez: "It's not easy to keep the perspective, know who you are and where you come from"

Share it:

Fernando Vázquez is the fashion coach in Spanish football. Since this Christmas came to Deportivo, the team he has won practically everything. Up to eight consecutive victories he has achieved.

Whoever made Joaquín debut has granted an interview to La Voz de Galicia where he has reviewed his career and all current sports. As usual, he has not left a puppet without a head speaking loudly and clearly.

Before the positive trajectory of the blue and white, the professor is also prudent and remembers one of the moments where he spent the worst training in his first stage in Deportivo: "The perspective, keeping it, is not easy. Know who you are, where you come from, how you come … The first year, when we went down to Second, the fans asked me, please, not to go to Second B, that we were about to disappear. When I left the field, the first games, I was asked, "he lamented. He wanted to make it clear that if they had descended to Second B, he would have also wanted to continue training the team.

However, there was a change of 'perspective' – as he says – and the results began to be favorable: "Suddenly, the team was leader. We were quite a while and then we became seconds. The time has come when if you win continuously, you have to keep winning. It changes your perspective. You are here and then you have to be the best. No errors allowed.. Nor that the rival competes … It is an important change of perspective, "he added.

He explained this situation because he says it is "something similar" to what can happen this year. "We started to save the team … But imagine that we won in Zaragoza and Lugo. Possibly, salvation is closer and the promotion phase too. How are we going to react? Are we going to get mad if we lose the next game? It is possible because if you change the objective, you get angry, if you think about salvation, nothing has to happen. It is one thing to be demanding and another to thank pOr be saved or think it's crap. You have to look at it from the 51 points of salvation. If then there is a way to go, let's try. We are not going on vacation, "he said.

Veterans Duel

Zaragoza and Deportivo will face this Sunday a duel of veterans in their respective benches: Víctor Fernández and Fernando Vázquez.

Until Lucas Alcaraz took over the Albacete bench a couple of weeks ago, Fernández and Vázquez were the active technicians with the most matches behind his back in Spanish professional football.

Curiously, Fernández replaced Vázquez on the bench of Deportivo in the 2014/15 season after the coach of Coruña was fired days before the preseason and despite having achieved promotion to the elite in the 2013/14 academic year.

Your history

Throughout his long career, Vázquez has also been coach of Lalin, Racing de Ferrol, Lugo, Compostela, Oviedo, Mallorca (in two stages), Betis, Las Palmas, Rayo Vallecano, Valladolid and Celta de Vigo, in addition to a Galician coach with Arsenio Iglesias. A total of 357 games directed in the First Division, another 151 in Second, 57 in Copa del Rey and 20 in the UEFA Cup.