Fernando Vázquez: "I didn't say that VOX's parental pin was bullshit, but a fucking shit"

Fernando Vázquez Not only is he against the parental pin proposed by VOX but he is one of the public figures that criticizes him with greater ferocity. It has become clear again in a talk held at the Galician Football Federation.

⚽️ Or technician do @RCDeportivo It also makes "pin-parental" and clarifies some statements that fixed a means of communication CHOOSE because you have no waste !! 👇👇👇👇👇👇😀😀😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/MbFkTbHxVU – In Xogo tvG2 (@ EnXogo_tvG2) February 4, 2020

In that act he was reminded of his words from days ago in which he had said that the Parental PIN of the party of Santiago Abascal It was a "shit" and his response was very sharp: "I didn't say that the VOX parental PIN was crap. I said it was a fucking shit."

The first statements had been made in an interview on Radio Marca, in which he said he trusted the "responsibility" of teachers when transmitting content to children. "The teachers are one of the most beautiful that you can have in a country and you can't always doubt", said the technician who is also a teacher by profession and taught English in the towns of Noia and Arzúa, both in A Coruña.