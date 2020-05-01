Fernando Simón remembers that all sports activities must be done "individually"

Individual sports practice from the day May 2 It will not have any "limitation" and is applicable to all sports "if the rules are met," said the director of the Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies this Thursday, Fernando Simón. "If I am not mistaken, there is no limitation for any type of sport practiced individually," said Simon at a press conference.

Asked about the possibility that athletes can, in addition to walking or running, use a bicycle or skateboard, the doctor replied: "Or a surfboard, or windsurf … It depends on what each one does or where they live, as long as it is individually and the rules are met."

Without leaving the municipality

Simón recalled that, even if practiced individually, permission to practice sport "may imply a grouping of people that cannot be allowed." As SER has advanced, in addition to social distancing, it must be taken into account that sports practice must be carried out within the same municipality in which you reside.

Although he referred to the press conference of the Minister of Health, Salvador IllaIn order to know the conditions in which sports can be practiced, he did point out that some type of shifts will be established to avoid the risk to the most vulnerable groups. "This is basically done with proper scheduling," he said.

The latest news from the world of sports