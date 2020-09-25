Fernando Review: the Amazon docuseries on Fernando Alonso

There are sportsmen who are unpleasant to the skin fail to garner the approval of the general public for their very particular character. Those who make their arrogance a source of pride and an element to cling to to build a character, such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but there are also athletes who, with their over the top behaviors, never got anything in return, you see Antonio Cassano.

The facets are different, the meanings multiple, but among the sportsmen who have had difficulty in being loved there is certainly Fernando Alonso. Despite his great successes, obvious talent for motoring and being considered one of the most complete drivers ever, the Spaniard has consistently had great difficulty in being likeable to his fans and those around him, due to his character. and his nature: a born competitive, who never accepts to lose. This tells, moreover, the docuseries on his recent career, Fernando, one of the latest Amazon news for September.

An unappreciated champion

By Fernando Alonso it was Lewis Hamilton, one step away from becoming the greatest driver in the history of Formula 1, who charted a excellent identikit, when in 2018 the Spaniard announced his retirement: in addition to regretting the fact that Alonso had never been appreciated as much as he deserved, to paraphrase,

Hamilton added that in motoring it is not only how you know how to be behind the wheel that counts, but also how you deal with others and what perception they have, outside your world, of the people who ultimately determined your fame. One aspect on which Alonso has always known to be lacking, as he confirmed to us in the presentation conference of the series, available on Amazon Prime Video and consisting of five episodes. “People’s opinion of me is not something that really worried me, I wasn’t too afraid to show me what I am. There are millions of people who watch documentaries and read books and maybe they manage to change their minds on the protagonist: it is certainly positive, because no one would want someone to speak ill of you. Rather I would like to ask them what they have against me and what I have done to build this negative image of me ”

On the other hand, Alonso has always been a shy character, on his own, focused on victory and ambition. In fact, the docuseries, of which a second season is currently under development, which the same driver has anticipated will start from this, will be on his return to Formula 1, expected for next season, from March 2021. From the meticulousness with which he organizes his days to keep fit, to train, but also from never having completely given up Formula 1, remaining in the paddock as a Renault test driver; a choice that has allowed him to continue to keep up to date on the news offered by F1, which in these two years has changed a lot, to facilitate his return to the track and remain anchored to a world impossible to abandon.

A lifetime of chasing success

Fernando Alonso, however, is not only this because, although the parents and the sister are not very present in the docuseries, the moments of private life with the partner are almost completely preponderant. A relationship that highlights the respect of Linda Morselli for the pilot, which results in an attitude that does not oppress him, but allows him to express himself at his best. In the private sector, on the other hand, mutual respect and the balance of roles allows the couple to keep the relationship strong, even in small things.

Without forgetting the numerous sports in which Alonso delights, from tennis with his friends to the never dormant desire to run at very high speed. From here we come to the story of the Indianapolis 500, traveled driving a McLaren Honda; a race held three times in a row, but with only two excellent results. Then the 24 Hours of Daytona, following the Endurance World Championship season with Toyota, another moment that allowed Alonso to exalt himself behind the wheel: between shooting in the race and testimonies of those who had also supported him in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2018 (drivers Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima). In fact, driving the Toyota he managed to take that victory too, continuing then with the 6 hours of Silverstone and the 6 hours of Spa.

The charm of such a winning character finds its fulfillment in that story that accompanies the archive images of Alonso’s career as a pilot: among the testimonies of his atypical way of approaching study and concentration, with greater intensity during the night and only for short periods of time, up to immoderate passion for mathematics, for the calculations, for the attention to the numbers, essential to better understand the paddock studies before and after a race. There are some clarifications, also made during the press conference: very few athletes like those of Formula 1 spend so much time in front of the cameras, before and after the race, between interviews and conferences, always remaining in the spotlight. An aspect that Alonso does not seem to suffer, but that certainly sharpens his introverted character and, therefore, often unpleasant to those around him.

A series about the future

In March 2021, as already mentioned, Fernando Alonso will be back on track in Formula 1 and it will do so with Renault, which in the meantime has changed its name to Alpine F1 Team, a brand of the French group. A return after two years which also means recalling the past, having driven for the same car manufacturer from 2003 to 2010, the year in which he moved to Ferrari. Between rare archive images that punctuate an intense story, which pushed Alonso even further under the cameras at every juncture of his life, the docuseries crosses the moments in the Asturian driver’s career, exposing his dreams and desires.

“Having a camera or more than one in the living room, in the gym, in the room, while having lunch, while you organize yourself was weird. Let’s talk about my personal life and I always had to have a microphone on, at all times. In the end the shooting team. he was always with me, but it was great; we worked very well and there was a very serene atmosphere. Nothing has changed in my relationship with the media, because in the end I have always been in the spotlight. In Formula 1 they push you to feel comfortable in these situations and you must always pay attention to what you say ” the pilot explained.