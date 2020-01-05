Fernando del Solar was urgently admitted; is in intensive care

The charismatic television conductor, Fernando del Solar, has been in intensive care for a few days in a hospital in Mexico City.

According to information from the Infobae portal, the former driver of Venga la Alegría has been admitted to the Angeles del Pedregal Hospital since December 23, although his health status was not specified.

In an interview for the South American portal, the driver's representative ruled out that the admission has to do with any recurrence of Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a type of cancer that forced the Argentine to temporarily retire 2012, but with pneumonia.

Just this year Fernando del Solar returned to the program that made him famous in Mexico, which he left again in October due to a liver problem that forces him to rest.

According to the statements of the driver himself, cancer was the cause not only of the loss of his job but of his separation from his fellow driver Ingrid Coronado.

With information from Infobae

