Fernando del Solar was born again after 50 days sedated

Fernando del Solar spoke in an interview for TVNotas about the health problems he had a few months ago and that they kept him in a sedated hospital for 50 days; the television host pointed out the great connection he has with God. "The truth is that I did ask 'once again to me?', But I know that things happen for something; God has given me difficult lessons, but when I manage to go through them, the learning is very much. I am happy and I thank him for what it has given me, it has made me stronger. "

The doctors who treated Fernando del Solar kept him sedated for many days to find out that the bacterium was damaging his health, "I spent a long time hospitalized, they admitted me on December 21 (2019) with very severe pneumonia that barely allowed me to breathe and they sedated me in order to find out what kind of bacteria I had. Thank God, in early February they stopped sedating me to wake up and that's where my whole recovery process started. "

During all that sedated time he lost a lot of weight and nowadays he is in the task of gaining weight and regaining strength in his muscles, "it was like being born again because I had to relearn how to speak, walk, eat, bathe, go to the bath, it was very loud when I woke up. "

Anna, my girlfriend, has been in charge of helping me put together the puzzle of my life, of reminding me of all the things that were swept away from me.

"After having passed a very rough and heavy end of the year, at last I feel good and with a lot of attitude", highlighted Fernando del Solar.

