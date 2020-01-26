Fernando del Solar continues in intensive care; friends and fans pray for him

Share it:

On December 21, Fernando del Solar He entered intensive therapy "for an infection of the lower respiratory tract, pneumonia", where he remains for the "intensive" care he needs, explained the driver's representative, Aaron Olvera.

However, according to the medical part, "currently he is in clear improvement, finished the course of antibiotics and pulmonary therapy."

About the rumor that Hodgkin's lymphoma had returned to the body of Fernando del SolarOlvera said that this is a lie, "he is stable and receiving the corresponding treatment," he reported for "Come Joy."

In addition, he announced that after the pneumonia, the driver will not have sequels, "is stable, is very good." Finally, he explained that From the Solar He continues in intensive care because he needs “total rest” and receives intensive care.

After “Fer” was interned, through social networks, his friends and followers have expressed his support and have him present in his prayers.

“My prayers, Fer, for you and yours,” “I hope in God that you will come back from it. You know, we are warriors in this. Many blessings ”,“ Fer, you scared me. God has heard us. Keep improving and remember that God is always with you ”,“ You are a warrior ”, they have written to him.

