Fernando del Solar celebrates birthday with his girlfriend Anna and children

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Fernando del Solar celebrated his 47th birthday this weekend, after having a complicated 2019 regarding his health. The television host shared on his social networks that he spent this special and significant day before all he had lived previously, in the company of his sons Paolo and Luciano (the result of his relationship with Ingrid Coronado) and his girlfriend Anna.

"What a good birthday I spent, here at home they spoiled me with delicious food, homemade pizza, wine and ice cream, courtesy of my Anna. My children were there and we cut cake. A great birthday, where I enjoyed Kung-Fu Panda and we all laughed Thank you, total boss, "wrote Fernando del Solar on his Twitter account.

What a good birthday I spent … here at home they spoiled me with delicious food, homemade pizza, wine and ice cream !! Courtesy of me @ AAnna29238195 ❤️. My children were there and we cut cake.

A great birthday, where I enjoyed Kung-fu Panda and we all laughed.

Total thanks BOSS! – Fernando Del Solar (@Fer_DelSolar)

April 6, 2020





In a post on his Instagram feed, Fernando del Solar expressed:

Happy happy birthday to me! Thank you boss (God) for letting me pass one more birthday.

"Total thanks to each and every one of you for your words, wishes, company and above all, your good vibes. These are the mornings that King David sang …".

A few days ago Fernando del Solar made a special transmission to the Venga la Alegría program, where he spoke about his state of health and also shared a valuable reflection:

I think that my strength is trying to take the moments of greatest disgrace with a great attitude.

"I want to tell someone who is going through a difficult time laughing at what they are going through, when I was in the worst moments, I tried to make jokes and keep a good mood, that was what helped me, the sense of humor and smile. "









You may also like:

Fernando del Solar opens his heart about his state of health

Ingrid Coronado confesses reasons for her departure from Venga la Alegría

With tears, Fer del Solar says goodbye to the Hoy program