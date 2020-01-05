Fernando Colunga would be Luis Miguel in the second season of the series

Share it:

After several weeks ago it was revealed that singer and actor Diego Boneta would no longer be part of the second season of the bioserie of singer Luis Miguel, they say that Fernando Colunga would be in charge of giving life to the more mature version of the interpreter of The Unconditional .

According to data from Gente de Argentina magazine, the production agreed that Diego Boneta would not return to the second season, this because he was no longer wide enough to play a more mature version of the singer, so the soap opera beat He would take his place for the role.

Boneta became a worship for fans of the series, because he made a great interpretation of the Sun in the first season, but the medium revealed that now Colunga is the one who is in talks to give life to the Mexican singer.

The actor who will personify Luis Miguel in the second season will be Fernando Colunga, who has more than 25 telenovelas performed and so far he was able to maintain his private life with discretion, "they said.

In addition, the media also stated that Fernando would be very excited about the great challenge of becoming Luis Miguel for the series, and that Juanpa Zurita would not return for the new season, which sources said would be released in autumn-winter 2020, and would be Lambda Garcia who would replace it.

Luis Miguel: The Series, became one of the most successful series on Netflix Latin America, because everyone wanted to be part of the topic that was giving what to talk about in social networks and find out everything that had happened before becoming a singer who is today and the dramas that happened in the past.