Fernando Colunga will star in series based on Jesús Malverde

After losing his exclusivity in Televisa, Fernando Carrillo has looked for new horizons and on Tuesday morning, it has been announced that he signed an exclusive contract with Telemundo; As part of the agreement with the Hispanic television network, the Mexican actor will star in several original productions, one of these will be "Malverde: the patron saint" that will be released in 2021.

In a statement Fernando Colunga said: "I am very grateful to Telemundo for his confidence in me as an actor and as a professional."

For me it will be a great challenge to star in this new series and offer the public a new genre, never seen before in Spanish-speaking television.

"Malverde: the patron saint", will be the first period super series developed by Telemundo, "is an incredible original production that tells the truth behind the legend." The series will begin filming during this year, "it will have a lot of action and will be produced in very current language, to tell the story of a boy born in 1870 in Sinaloa, who will become a legendary, almost religious figure, protector of the dispossessed, drug dealers and aliens", says the television network in the press release.









Marcos Santana, president of Telemundo Global Studios, said it is an honor for them to welcome Fernando Colunga to the Telemundo family, "and to count on his participation in these new projects that we will be developing."

We continue to break down barriers with productions in new genres and we are sure that having an actor like Fernando will be another factor that will delight our audiences.

In the social networks of Telemundo, as well as in the Un Nuevo Día program, images of the agreement agreement between the actor and the television were released.