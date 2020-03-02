TV Shows

Fernando Colunga and the best soap operas of his career

March 2, 2020
Fernando Colunga was away from the searchlights for many years; the prayers of his thousands and thousands of fans were heard. The actor from Mexico City will have his great and expected return to television in 2021, starring in the series "Malverde: the patron saint", a production by Telemundo.

"For me it will be a great challenge to star in this new series and offer the public a new genre, never seen before in Spanish-speaking television," Fernando Colunga said last January when this news was released. The actor has more than 20 soap operas to his credit, where he has shared credits with great actresses such as Adela Noriega, Thalía, Lucero, Edith González and many more.

We share the best soap operas of Fernando Colunga, who turns 54 tomorrow tomorrow:

Maria the one in the neighborhood

In 1994 Fernando Colunga starred with Thalía this classic Mexican television melodrama, playing Luis Fernando de la Vega.




Emerald

In 1997 he became José Armando, a handsome gentleman who falls in love with a beautiful blind girl named Esmeralda (Leticia Calderón).




Never forget you

In 1999 Colunga gave life to the character of Luis Gustavo Uribe, a man who fights against everything to be with Esperanza, a character played by the late actress Edith González.

Hug me very tight

Along with Aracely Arámbula, the actor starred in this story in 2001, which featured the participation of stars such as Victoria Ruffo, César Évora and Helena Rojo.




Real love

It was a soap opera of a period premiered in 2003; Fernando Colunga played the role of Manuel and Adela Noriega gave life to Matilde.




I am your master

Next to Lucero he starred in 2010 I am your owner. After he promised to leave her planted on the altar, Valentina takes refuge in her ranch "Los Cascabeles" where she meets José Miguel, an attractive, intelligent and sensitive man who falls in love with her immediately.




The last soap opera Fernando Colunga starred in was "Passion and Power" in 2015, along with actress Susana González.

