Fernando Carrillo confesses if he participated in a trio with a transsexual

January 28, 2020
Edie Perez
Tired of the talk, the actor Fernando Carrillo, originally from Venezuela and who currently lives in Mexico, tells his truth about the alleged sexual trio in which a transsexual, the communicator Pedro Ferriz Hijar and he were involved.

A national publication magazine reveals that Fernando Carrillo, the protagonist of soap operas such as Rosalinda, with Thalía, and María Isabel, next to Adela Noriega, intervened in a sexual trio.

It is the drop that spilled the glass. I don't even know those people with whom I am involved, "are the words Fernando uses to answer the question about the alleged sexual trio.




Fernando Carrillo, through a video, reports that he has already discussed the issue with his lawyers and plans to file a lawsuit against the magazine that defames him.

It is sad, unusual, what happens in some media, how irresponsible they are; how vulnerable we are artists to such deplorable media, "he says in the same video.

Fernando deeply regrets that there are media outlets dedicated to discrediting actors who get up every day to work.

Fernando Carrillo is currently part of the cast in the play The last day of my life and records a television series in Tulum.

Carrillo has performed in soap operas such as Ponderosa, I will always love you, Cara bonita, La prohibida mujer y Pasionaria, among many others, between Mexico, Venezuela and Colombia.




